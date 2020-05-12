Another very cold May night ahead tonight

Tonight: FREEZE WARNING. Cold with partly cloudy to clear skies. Frost and freeze conditions. Temperature sensitive vegetation could be killed if not protected from the cold. Wind: NW 7-13 Low: 24-30

Wednesday: Early morning frost or freeze. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Wind: NW/N 7-12G17High: 47-52

Wednesday Night: Increasing clouds. Patchy frost possible. Wind: Light Low: 28-32



Forecast Discussion:

A FREEZE WARNING is in effect for the entire area until Wednesday morning. Partly cloudy to clear skies coupled with a dry air mass work together to allow temperatures to drop, once again, to the freezing point and below. Unfortunately, this is more bad news for local fruit trees that are budding and/or flowering. It will be another cold night with lows in the 20s to near 31 into Wednesday morning.

A quiet and sunny Wednesday is on tap with a few more clouds possible northeast and east courtesy Lake Ontario. Expected highs are around 50. Overnight lows into Thursday could still drop to, and below, the freezing point in some areas once again. Lows range from the upper 20s to 33.

There could be a few showers later in the day Thursday as a warm front crosses the area. The chance of rain is 60%. Overnight lows stay around 50 into Friday.



Friday looks showery and rainy with an 80% chance of rain. A thunderstorm is also possible. Highs get back into the mid and upper 60s. Saturday and Sunday will be mild with highs in the mid to upper 60s, even near 70 Saturday dropping back to the low 60s to mid 60s. It will be more unsettled Sunday with the chance of rain at 60%.



Monday is a bit unsettled with a 30% chance of showers and highs near 60. Next Tuesday high pressure looks to build in with partly cloudy skies and highs around 64.