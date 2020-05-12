Binghamton curfew, blue bag suspension to end May 16

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- On Saturday, several measures taken by the city of Binghamton in response to the coronavirus will end.

Binghamton Mayor Rich David announced Tuesday the following measures will cease:

Stay at home curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Suspension of the city's blue bag requirement for refuse collection

Suspension of parking meter enforcement and code enforcement violations in non-emergency / public safety situations

Mayor David says the expiration of these measure coincides with the region beginning to reopen Friday.

He says the suspension of the blue bag requirement and parking fees resulted in a $200,000 deficit to city residents.

“Like cities around the country, Binghamton is navigating a serious revenue shortfall due to the pandemic and uncertainty as it relates to state and federal aid. As our region slowly reopens, we must also take steps to increase our revenues," he says.

The Binghamton Police Department will still enforce social distance protocols and Governor Andrew Cuomo's order on not allowing restaurants and bars to operate dine-in services.

City Hall's administrative offices, First Ward Senior Center and the Lee Barta Community Center remain closed to the public.