Breezy and cool

Freeze Warning for the entire area until 10 AM.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny with increasing clouds in the afternoon along with a few showers. 0-T” 20% High 50 (46-52) Wind NW 10-15 G25 mph

TUESDAY NIGHT: Early clouds becoming mostly clear. Cold. Low 28 (24-30) Wind NW 5-10 mph

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High 52 (48-54) Wind NW 5-10 mph

We'll get a little bit of everything today. We'll have some early sunshine, but clouds will increase in the afternoon. Along with the clouds will come a few showers. The evening showers will move out and skies will become mostly clear, leading to some chilly temperatures.

A body of high pressure puts sunshine back in the forecast Wednesday, with mostly clear skies turning partly cloudy Wednesday night.

We'll have some early sunshine Thursday. A low will put clouds and showers in the forecast, but we'll also get warmer temperatures. Clouds, rain and thunderstorms for Friday.

Partly cloudy skies Saturday with showers for Sunday. We could reach 70 by late next week. Skies will be partly cloudy Monday with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

