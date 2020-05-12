College students look toward fall semester with uncertainty

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- As classes wrap up at colleges around the area students are on edge as many schools have yet to decide if fall classes will be held online or in person. Most colleges including Binghamton University moved spring classes online due to the COVID-19 crisis and while officials at the school say they are planning for classes to be held in person this fall, that could change.

After nearly half a semester of taking classes online Binghamton University junior Ben Peterfreund says there's just something missing.

"You go to college to go somewhere else," he said. "Part of learning in college is not just the classroom, it's being an adult making your own decisions, having that kind of freedom," he said.

That being said, Peterfreund says he doesn't hold the decision to move classes online against the school.

"I mean what were they supposed to do?" he says "It's a global pandemic no one has experienced this in a hundred years they're being perfectly nice to us they've given us refunds if we had housing and left."

Ithaca College freshman Connor Glunt says while school officials did what they had to do in moving classes online, the experience isn't exactly what he paid for when he submitted his his tuition and fees.

"There's the missing element of being able to talk to your classmates, have meaningful conversations with professors, taking advantage of all of the resources" he says.

While most students agree that the challenges students and teachers faced moving online during the fall semester are understandable given the circumstances, some say If online learning does spill over into the fall they expect schools to step up their game.

"I would expect a reduced tuition price if it's going to be online for a long period of time. I would expect them to really prepare ahead of time during the summer because I know they had very little time to prepare this time," said Binghamton University junior Sam Backner. "Figuring out ways to make it more like the real classroom online, that could be more video calls, more study groups."

That planning is something Binghamton University President Harvey Stenger says is in the works should the college be forced to abandon plans to hold fall classes in person.

"With several months to prepare, we'll make good use of the time. And it won't just be classes - we're preparing to have a broad range of co-curricular activities," he said in a statement provided by the school.

In the meantime students like Ben Peterfreund say they are looking forward to the fall semester with optimism and understanding.

"My fingers are crossed that we're going back," he said "Whatever happens it's not the colleges fault, they're just trying to make the best of the situation."