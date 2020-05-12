Contracted medical worker for Willow Point tests positive for virus

Broome County May 12 coronavirus update

Willow point

(WBNG) -- Willow Point Administrator Ryan LaClair announced Tuesday that a contracted medical provider for Willow Point Nursing Home has tested positive for the coronavirus.

LaClair says the contractor is not an employee of Willow Point and has not been in the facility for a week.

They did not work while symptomatic, he says.

As of May 12, LaClair says no residents or Willow Point employees have tested positive for the virus.

Reopening:

Broome County Executive Jason Garnar announced 250 businesses were part of a Zoom call that discussed the reopening of the economy.

The Zoom calls aim to offer guidance on how individual businesses should open with CDC precautions.

The county executive will also host Zoom calls Wednesday and Thursday at noon.

On Monday, Governor Andrew Cuomo OK'd the Southern Tier to reopen on May 15 when New York On Pause expires.

Coronavirus numbers:

There are 93 active cases of the coronavirus in Broome County.

257 people recovered from the virus and 25 people have died.

In total, 375 cases have been reported.

For map detailing where cases are located in the county, click here.