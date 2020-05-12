Cornell Cooperative Extension gives out 5,000 masks to local farmers

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) - In a time when wearing masks is the new normal, farmer, Dave Johnson, at Apple Hills says he couldn't find them anywhere.

"We''ll use them, we need them, I get on catalogs on the computer," Johnson told 12 News.

He recounts seeing them say "out of stock" online.

This was a trend that was noticed by the Cornell Cooperative Extension and well as assemblywomen, Donna Lupardo.

"It's been a challenge getting masks into the hands of farmers because there are so many out there and they are so busy," said Lupardo.

On Tuesday, in Broome County at three different locations over 5,000 face masks and 380 gallons of hand sanitizer were handed out to local farmers and their employees.

"We jumped on the opportunity to partner with New York agriculture and markets to be able to provide these items to our local farms," said Broome County's CCE Executive Director Beth Roberts.

"We probably have about five or six employees that will use these gloves and such," said Johnson.

In time where farms in our area have been struggling, Lupardo told 12 News they will continue to be here to help out anyway they can.

"If they have the need we will be here to fulfill it," said Lupardo.

