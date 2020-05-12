Cuomo visits Southern Tier, says New York needs $61 billion to offset COVID-19 damage

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- Governor Andrew Cuomo visited Binghamton University's School of Pharmacy Tuesday to give his daily coronavirus briefing.

Cuomo says New York will need $61 billion in federal funding to offset the damages the coronavirus has done to the economy.

The governor says without the funding, the state will need to cut budgets for schools, local governments and hospitals up to 20 percent.

The federal government bailed out big corporations and gave millionaires a tax cut in the first COVID bills.



It’s time for them to fund:



-State and local governments

-Testing and tracing programs

-A real economic stimulus that helps working Americans — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) May 12, 2020

He says Washington needs to focus on helping "working families" not "greedy corporations."

Additionally, Governor Cuomo proposed legislation named the "Americans First" law.

The proposed legislation would force corporations to use any government money it receives on rehire employees. If they do not rehire the same amount of employees they must return the money.

On Monday, Cuomo announced that the Southern Tier has been cleared for phase one of reopening on May 15 when New York On Pause expires.