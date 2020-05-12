Endicott woman reflects on job with Maines Paper and Food Service

(WBNG) -- An Endicott woman reflected on her job with Maines Paper and Food Service amid recent employee changes instituted by the company.

Gwen Davis was approaching a year working for Maines Paper and Food Service Inc. on the Broome Corporate Parkway in June of 2020.

"Honestly, in comparison to other jobs that I've had yes, it was something that I very much enjoyed," she reflected.

Back in March, Davis was laid off.

"It was par for the course for a pandemic," she explained.

However, she was left with some hope for a return, explaining she was told, "If it does come down to it we will bring you back once everything has cleared up."

Then, Monday, she learned she wouldn't be coming back.

"Don't get me wrong, I love the company, I love working for them, it was a very positive atmosphere, it was family-like, I would have preferred to have a call or a letter saying that yes it was an official termination, instead of it just kind of appearing on my Facebook feed and saying hey breaking news, Maines is, there was more than what met the eye basically," explained Davis.

Contrary to her circumstances, however, Davis is choosing to view her situation as glass half-full.

"I'd rather this happen now, than a few more months down the road thinking oh hey great I'm going to get my job back and then find out oh really I'm not."

And, is thinking of those in a more difficult situation than her own.

"There are worse things that can happen, I mean I could be sick, I could have a family member that was sick, you could have a family member that you lost due to the pandemic."

Davis said she's looking at her circumstances as an opportunity for something new.

"You have more than enough time to go ahead and build something new in the time period of this pandemic."

Davis added she may go back to school and pursue a degree in meteorology.