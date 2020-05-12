Eric Frein faces execution after murder of Pennsylvania State Trooper

(WENY/WBNG)- According to our sister station WENY, Pennsylvania Department of Corrections Secretary John Wetzel signed a Notice of Execution for Eric Frein on Monday.

Frein was convicted and sentenced to death for the 2014 murder of Pennsylvania State Police Cpl. Bryon Dickson II during an ambush of the Blooming Grove barracks, which is approximately 30 minutes east of Scranton. A second trooper was injured in that attack.

It happened on September 12, 2014, just before 11 p.m. in front of the Blooming Grove barracks, as two troopers were changing shifts.

Frein was listed as the F.B.I.'s top ten most wanted at the time.

Frein led authorities on a 48-day manhunt with over 100 troopers searching for the suspect from New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania before U.S. Marshals caught him in an abandoned airplane hangar.

Frein is described as a self-trained survivalist and sharp shooter who hates the police.

Frein was found guilty of terrorism, murder and attempted murder and put on death row in 2017. Secretary Wetzel has set June 22 as the execution date.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections, the law says that when the Governor does not sign a warrant of execution within the specified time period, the secretary of corrections has 30 days within which to issue a notice of execution.

Governor Tom Wolf issues temporary reprieves if a warrant reaches his desk without further appeals. He said in the past he would do so until the state legislature addresses issues with the death penalty identified in a 2018 report. Wolf has called the system “ineffective, unjust and expensive”. However, Wetzel said “We are not yet at that point in this case.”