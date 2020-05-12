Freeze Warning until TUE 10:00 AM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Tioga County

…FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS

MORNING…

* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 26 expected.

* WHERE…In Pennsylvania, Southern Wayne, Bradford,

Susquehanna, Pike, Wyoming and Northern Wayne counties. In New

York, Northern Oneida, Sullivan, Otsego, Chenango, Cortland,

Tompkins, Chemung, Schuyler, Steuben, Tioga, Broome, Delaware,

Madison, Southern Oneida and Yates counties.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM EDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other

sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor

plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. &&