Freeze Warning until TUE 10:00 AM EDT

Freeze Warning until TUE 10:00 AM EDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY
Susquehanna County
…FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS
MORNING…
* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 26 expected.
* WHERE…In Pennsylvania, Southern Wayne, Bradford,
Susquehanna, Pike, Wyoming and Northern Wayne counties. In New
York, Northern Oneida, Sullivan, Otsego, Chenango, Cortland,
Tompkins, Chemung, Schuyler, Steuben, Tioga, Broome, Delaware,
Madison, Southern Oneida and Yates counties.
* WHEN…Until 10 AM EDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. &&