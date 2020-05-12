Freeze Warning from WED 12:00 AM EDT until WED 9:00 AM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Otsego County

…FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EDT

WEDNESDAY…

* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures with lows between 24 to 29

degrees for most locations. Hard freeze possible where

temperatures drop below 28 degrees overnight.

* WHERE…In Pennsylvania, Bradford, Susquehanna and Northern

Wayne counties. In New York, Northern Oneida, Steuben,

Schuyler, Chemung, Tompkins, Madison, Southern Oneida,

Cortland, Chenango, Otsego, Tioga, Broome, Delaware and

Sullivan counties.

* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 9 AM EDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other

sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor

plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent

freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should

be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have

in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-

ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

