Freeze Warning from WED 12:00 AM EDT until WED 9:00 AM EDT
Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY
Broome County
…FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EDT
WEDNESDAY…
* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures with lows between 24 to 29
degrees for most locations. Hard freeze possible where
temperatures drop below 28 degrees overnight.
* WHERE…In Pennsylvania, Bradford, Susquehanna and Northern
Wayne counties. In New York, Northern Oneida, Steuben,
Schuyler, Chemung, Tompkins, Madison, Southern Oneida,
Cortland, Chenango, Otsego, Tioga, Broome, Delaware and
Sullivan counties.
* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 9 AM EDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&