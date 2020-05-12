Gilbertsville-Mount Upton School hosts dairy give away

GILBERTSVILLE (WBNG)- The Gilbertsville-Mount Upton Central School District has announced that on Wednesday they will be giving away dairy products.

In a Facebook post they said, they will be giving away free gallons of milk, yogurt, cheese, ice cream and eggs while supplies last.

They said that Dairy Farmers of America Inc. teamed up with companies such as Dean Foods Company, the American Dairy Association North East, Chobani, Cabot Creamery Co-operative, Hershey's and Huff to donate these items to the community.

They also said that there will be a drive-through distribution process to ensure everyone stays safe and healthy and that people are to stay in their vehicles until they receive their products.

This giveaway is available to anyone who would like to pick up the products.

The event is being put together by the school's principal Heather Wilcox and Cafeteria Supervisor Susan Selbeck.

In a statement by the school's principal Heather Wilcox she says,

“We are extremely grateful for the donations from our local dairy farmers and dairy processors to help support families in our school district,” “These are challenging times for all of us and our school district wants to do everything possible to help students and families during this time.”

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and it will be held at 693 State Highway 51 in Gilbertsville.