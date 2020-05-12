National Police Officer’s week comes as law enforcement works on frontlines of COVID-19

TOWN OF DICKINSON (WBNG) -- This week marks National Police Officer's week, and it carries more meaning than usual this year as law enforcement works on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.

Captain Kate Newcomb of the Broome County Sheriff's Department says they are prepared for any crisis. "We prepare for things like this, we conduct a lot of annual training in preparation for things like this. So we're prepared and can meet whatever obstacle comes our way."

Simple changes, such as wearing masks and gloves, and screening anyone who goes inside the building are precautionary measures to keep officials, and the public safe.

"Everybody who comes into our facility, whether that be employees or the public they have to have their temperature screened. It's been a little bit of a shift and change. We flex and bend."

As law enforcement works to protect our community day in and day out, whether or not there is a pandemic going on, Captain Newcomb says they receive support from the community in return.

"I personally have received messages from people who took to their sewing machines and were making masks. We've had people drop off things, just the other day we had a Daisy Girl Scout troop drop off Girl Scout cookies here."

Especially during difficult times like this, those gestures do not go unnoticed.

"It's nice people in turn look out for us as well, and that always makes you feel good. It makes you feel appreciated," said Captain Newcomb.

Amid the pandemic, local leaders are stepping up to ensure essential workers are being cared for, as they care for our community.

Representative Anthony Brindisi says all local and state governments are under financial stress due to COVID-19, and it's on the federal government to provide aid to prevent budget cuts on areas like law enforcement.

"All of our frontline workers have really bravely risked their lives and the safety of their families to keep our community safe. That's why it's so important in this next coronavirus relief package that we pass in Congress, that we give help to our frontline workers, heroes like our police officers," said Brindisi.

