Need an at-home haircut? A local stylist explains the do’s and don’ts

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- As we near two months into this quarantine, you may be missing your hairdresser.

Whether it's long locks or split ends, your hair is likely in need of some TLC.

Spa at Traditions Hair Stylist Amanda Engle says there are some easy do's and dont's when it comes to a do-it-yourself cut.

"One of the biggest don'ts when you're cutting hair, never pull the hair up," she said. "Say your child has bangs and they're getting really long just keep them straight down."

Engle told 12 News what you use, can also be just as important. She says not to use kitchen scissors. If you don't have shears meant for hair, she reccomends cuticle scissors or something small that can help keep the cut even.

While your hair may need a trim or two during quarantine, Engle doesn't reccomend making any big changes until you can get back to the barber.

"You know we're just as anxious to get back to work as people are to get their haircut," she told 12 News.