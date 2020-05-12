Southern Tier Tuesdays: Child Hunger Outreach Partners

(WBNG) -- The Child Hunger Outreach Partners, also known as "CHOP", is an organization created to end childhood hunger in the United States and is this week's winner of Southern Tier Tuesdays two thousand dollar grant from Upstate Shredding.

One of the many programs that CHOP holds is an in-school pantry which gives students access to food to take home if they know there's no food for them when they get home.

CHOP began serving just 45 students in January 2019 and have grown to serving tens of thousands of students weekly in seven East Coast states, with more expansion coming soon to New York and other states. Because the organization is looking to open in Chemung, Broome, and Tioga Counties within the next year, this grant will aid in buying food prep, food storage and supplies to launch the program in the Southern Tier.

For more information...

Click here to visit their website. Call 570-499-9665. Email info@childhungeroutreachpartners.com.

To donate...

Mail donations to CHOP 2 Elizabeth St. Towanda, PA 18848

or virtually donate here.