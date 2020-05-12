Vestal Rotary makes donations

VESTAL (WBNG)- The Rotary Club of Vestal has announced that they made over $10,000 in donations to assist local organizations during the coronavirus crisis.

In a press release they said, they donated a total of $10,500 to the following,

$5,000 donation to Western Broome Meals on Wheels

$2,500 donation to COVID-19 Community Response Fund

$2,000 donation to CHOW

$1,000 donation to California Grill to help fund the meals that they are providing to seniors

In a statement from the club's president Siobhan Davey, they said,

“In these unprecedented times, we recognize the need to support our community. Supporting our community is a core value of Rotary”. “In times like these, everyone is called on to come together and support one another. More people need assistance right now. This has created an emergent situation for our local community and we wanted to help.”

They said that without the support of the community they wouldn't have been able to make this possible.