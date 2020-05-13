119 employees affected by most recent Maines layoffs

TOWN OF CONKLIN (WBNG) -- According to the New York State Department of Labor, 119 Maines employees were laid off on May 11 when the company decided to cut a portion of its business.

The department lists "unforeseeable business circumstances prompted by COVID-19" lead to the layoffs.

The company decided to close its "Broadline" business, located at 101 Broome Corporate Pkwy in Conklin.

In total, 416 employees have been laid of from Maines since March.

On Tuesday, 12 News spoke with an employee who was laid off from the company.

She says she enjoyed working for the company but foresaw the layoff coming.