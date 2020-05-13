96 year old dry cleaner continues to help community through pandemic

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) - Resciniti Dry Cleaners has been a long time staple in the Binghamton community. They've been in business since 1924.

Paul Resciniti's grandma began the business he now calls his own. Resciniti took over the business from his father in 1980.

In his 40's year of running the dry cleaner, he says he's never seen "anything close" to COVID-19.

Resciniti's business has been deemed essential since the beginning of the virus.

“It's just a continuation of what we do in this community, a privilege in part but necessary to help those that need us," he says.

Among those that need the business are front line workers washing their uniform. Resciniti said that is just a part of their everyday job.

“We have no hesitation's about helping people, it's what we do," Resciniti told 12 News.

The business had to alter some of their plans but Resciniti said they continue to operate on a normal schedule.

They continue to provide delivery bags for residential service where they just leave it outside the door and we pick it up and bring it backed clean and fresh.

Reciniti said they are trying to make it as normal as possible to do business for people

“We're not going to miss out on providing a servicing the community," he says.

He wants to continue his model of business because that is what the dry cleaners has always done.

“We've been here for a lot of years, we have had tremendous support from the community and we are not going to turn out backs on their needs," Resciniti.

