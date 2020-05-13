Boys and Girls club of Binghamton holds drive by parade

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- A parade led by the Binghamton Police Department left the Boys and Girls Club of Binghamton on Wednesday.

Staff at the Boys and Girls Club decked out their cars with balloons and signs that read, "WE MISS YOU!"

The sounds of sirens and horns were heard throughout the west side of binghamton.

The parade was to let club kids know that the staff is missing them and thinking about them.

"The kids at our club consider us a second family and we want to let them know we are their family and that we are there for them," said Jocelyn Terranova the Resource Development Director at the Boys and Girls Club of Binghamton.

"Now more than ever, we need to be there for them, so we just knew it was vital to get it done and be able to have some face time with our kids even if it was from afar," she said.

The club is currently hosting a "Whatever it Takes - COVID-19 response fund" fundraiser campaign.

This replaces their biggest fundraiser, an annual golf tournament, that unfortunately was canceled due to COVID-19.

If you would like to donate and help out the club for their reopening phase you can do so here.