Broome County facing $18 million deficit

Broome County May 13 coronavirus update:

County Economy:

(WBNG) -- Broome County Executive Jason Garnar announced Wednesday the county is facing a projected $18 million deficit.

He says the projected deficit is a result of declining sales tax revenue.

However, the county executive says he is hopeful for economic recovery due to the House of Representatives passing a stimulus package that includes aid to local governments.

However, he says frustrated the previous three packages did not.

Coronavirus numbers:

Broome County is reporting three more deaths from COVID-19 Wednesday.

The victims were two males in their 80s and one female in their 90s. The total number of deaths is 28.

259 people recovered from the virus. In total, 377 cases have been reported.

