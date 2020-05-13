Cold’s last ‘hurrah’ tonight?

Tonight: FREEZE WARNING. Cold with partly cloudy to clear skies. Frost and freeze conditions. Temperature sensitive vegetation could be killed if not protected from the cold. Wind: Light Low: 28-33

Thursday: Partly sunny to cloudy. 40% chance of later PM rain showers. Warmer. Wind: SW 5-10G15 High: 60-65

Thursday Night: 70% chance of rain and thunder. Rain could be heavy, especially inside thunderstorms. Wind: SW 7-12 Low: 49-54





Forecast Discussion:

A FREEZE WARNING is in effect for the entire area until Thursday morning. Partly cloudy to clear skies coupled with a dry air mass work together to allow temperatures to drop, once again, to the freezing point and below. Unfortunately, this continues to be bad news for local fruit trees that are budding and/or flowering. It will be another cold night with lows in the upper 20s to around 33.

Sunshine is expected for part of Thursday. There could be a few showers arriving later in the day as a warm front moves closer to the area. The chance of rain is 60%. Overnight lows stay around 50 into Friday.



Friday looks showery and rainy with an 90% chance of rain. A thunderstorm is also possible and any storms that do develop could be strong to severe. We'll monitor this potential and keep you updated. Highs get back into the upper 60s to possibly even low 70s with more sun.



Saturday and Sunday will be mild with highs in the mid 60s Saturday and Sunday. It will be more unsettled Sunday with the chance of rain at 70%, especially late and into the overnight. Most of the first half of the day looks dry.



Monday is a bit unsettled with a 40% chance of showers and highs near 60. There are some signs that rainfall totals from Friday through Tuesday could range from 1-3”. This also needs to be monitored.

Next Tuesday high pressure looks to build in with partly cloudy skies and highs around 64. Wednesday remains quiet with highs near 63.