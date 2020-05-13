Cool, but a lot of sunshine!

Freeze Warning for the entire area until 9 AM.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High 52 (46-54) Wind NW 5-10 mph

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Increasing clouds late. Low 32 (28-34) Wind L&V

THURSDAY: Early sun, increasing clouds with afternoon showers. 0-.10” 60% High 60 (58-62) Wind S 10-15 mph

A body of high pressure puts sunshine back in the forecast Wednesday. Temperatures will be a little cool, but that will be changing. We start with mostly clear skies with a few clouds moving in.

We'll have some early sunshine Thursday. A low will put clouds and showers in the forecast, but we'll also get warmer temperatures. We'll have clouds and rain Thursday night.

This continues Friday with clouds, rain and thunderstorms.

Mostly cloudy skies Saturday, periods of partly cloudy possible. Showers for Sunday and turning cooler. We get a similar forecast Monday with clouds, showers and cool temperatures. Partly cloudy Tuesday with highs near 60.

