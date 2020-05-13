COVID-19 Finances: Binghamton financial advisor stresses preparing for the worst while hoping for the best

(WBNG) -- While the talk of the town may be the beginning of the reopening process, one Binghamton financial advisor is urging everyone to proceed with caution.

"You want to learn from a situation like this if you weren't prepared this time learn what you can do differently in the future," said Paul Sydlansky of Lake Road Advisors.

With recent talk of a possible second wave of the virus, Sydlansky says the best thing you can do to prepare for the remainder of the crisis is to create and maintain an emergency account. He says the goal should be to have funds to cover three to six months of expenses.

"Start with something even if it's 5, 10, 20, dollars out of a paycheck, you've got to start somewhere" he says. "Once you get into the habit it will be a lot easier to keep that going."

If you are unable to set aside that extra cash and find yourself struggling due to the crisis, he says to take a look at ways to reduce your biggest expenses such as car payments, mortgage bills and student loans.

Sydlansky stresses that many lenders understand the current situation and will be willing to work with borrowers to adjust their repayment plan. He says believe it or not, you and your lender actually have a common goal.

"Reach out to some of your lenders and see if you can negotiate, see if you can get rates lowered and see if you can get payments skipped," he says. "Ultimately they're going to want to work with you to help you out in the short term because they don't want you to default on that loan or have problems in the long term."

Sydlansky says that since the crisis has meant people are staying at home more many are saving money on things like gas, trips to restaurants, and recreational activities. He says this is not only an opportunity to save money but to take a look at where you can make cuts.

"I would encourage people to see where their spending has been the last month or two and say 'wow I've been without that cup of coffee and I've been without that trip to the movies if I needed to I can cut back on this.'"

If you do end up with an excess amount of cash because you're spending less money during the crisis, Sydlansky says resist the urge to spend or invest it.

"Refill your emergency account. there could be a second wave and we could be doing this all over again in three or four months where the service industry is shut down so I would say prepare for this to happen again," he says.