Delaware County sees rise in re-mailer schemes

DELAWARE COUNTY (WBNG) -- Authorities in Delaware County say they are investigating "numerous" re-mailer and re-sender schemes.

The sheriff's office says the scam begins when the suspect develops a relationship with the victim and then convinces them to accept a check or other form of payment. They then direct the victim to deposit the payment into their bank account.

They are then asked to forward the money they received to a second person and location. Usually by bank wire transfers, online money sharing apps like PayPal, or by purchasing gift cards or money orders.

The sheriff's office says, in these cases, the checks received and deposited by the victim are dishonored by the their bank after the money is forwarded.

The Delaware County Sheriff's Office says victims of these scams are reporting coming in contact with the perpetrators through emails, social media, dating sites and job search application websites and more.

They even falsely represent charitable organizations in some cases, the sheriff's office says.

Delaware County Sheriff Craig DuMond says these types of scams are difficult and time consuming to investigate. Often, he says, these scams stem from suspects in different countries.

“The vast majority of these scams prey on the emotions of our families and loved ones, swindling them out of their hard earned savings and oftentimes cause the victims to become unwitting “co-conspirators” in complex networks involving international fraud schemes," Sheriff DuMond said in a press release sent to 12 News.

The Delaware County Sheriff's Office would like to remind individuals to never verify your personal information with unknown callers.