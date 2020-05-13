Fidelis Care on COVID-19

(WBNG) -- Fidelis Care has over 1.7 million people insured in New York State, with over fifty thousand providers. Although Fidelis Care's community offices are closed during this time, they are still working hard to improve the lives of their members and the communities they serve.

Fidelis Care has waived all cost-sharing for COVID-19 related screening, testing and treatment and has expanded their Telehealth services offered with $0 cost sharing. During this pandemic, the Fidelis Care team is available and can help local families review their coverage options and choose the right plan based on their health care needs.

Representatives from Fidelis Care are available to assist with enrollment or renewals over the phone during this time. For anyone who has lost their job or had a change in income during this difficult time, many health insurance options are available, and Fidelis Care will help you choose the right one based on individual needs.

If you have any questions or need further assistance, call 1-888-FIDELIS (1-888-343-3547.

