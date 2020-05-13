Freeze Warning from WED 11:00 PM EDT until THU 8:00 AM EDT

Freeze Warning from WED 11:00 PM EDT until THU 8:00 AM EDTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY
Otsego County
…FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM EDT
THURSDAY…
* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures with overnight lows ranging
between 27 to 32 degrees in most locations.
* WHERE…In Pennsylvania, Bradford, Susquehanna, Northern
Wayne, Wyoming, Pike and Southern Wayne counties. In New York,
Northern Oneida, Onondaga, Steuben, Schuyler, Chemung,
Tompkins, Madison, Southern Oneida, Cortland, Chenango,
Otsego, Tioga, Broome, Delaware and Sullivan counties.
* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 8 AM EDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&