Freeze Warning from WED 11:00 PM EDT until THU 8:00 AM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Broome County

…FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM EDT

THURSDAY…

* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures with overnight lows ranging

between 27 to 32 degrees in most locations.

* WHERE…In Pennsylvania, Bradford, Susquehanna, Northern

Wayne, Wyoming, Pike and Southern Wayne counties. In New York,

Northern Oneida, Onondaga, Steuben, Schuyler, Chemung,

Tompkins, Madison, Southern Oneida, Cortland, Chenango,

Otsego, Tioga, Broome, Delaware and Sullivan counties.

* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 8 AM EDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other

sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor

plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent

freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should

be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have

in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-

ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

