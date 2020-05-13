Freeze Warning until WED 9:00 AM EDT

Freeze Warning until WED 9:00 AM EDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY
Otsego County
…FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING…
* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures with lows between 24 to 29
degrees for most locations. Hard freeze possible where
temperatures drop below 28 degrees overnight.
* WHERE…In Pennsylvania, Bradford, Susquehanna and Northern
Wayne counties. In New York, Northern Oneida, Steuben,
Schuyler, Chemung, Tompkins, Madison, Southern Oneida,
Cortland, Chenango, Otsego, Tioga, Broome, Delaware and
Sullivan counties.
* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 9 AM EDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
&&