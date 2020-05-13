Freeze Warning until WED 9:00 AM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Otsego County

…FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING…

* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures with lows between 24 to 29

degrees for most locations. Hard freeze possible where

temperatures drop below 28 degrees overnight.

* WHERE…In Pennsylvania, Bradford, Susquehanna and Northern

Wayne counties. In New York, Northern Oneida, Steuben,

Schuyler, Chemung, Tompkins, Madison, Southern Oneida,

Cortland, Chenango, Otsego, Tioga, Broome, Delaware and

Sullivan counties.

* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 9 AM EDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other

sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor

plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

&&