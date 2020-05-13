Here’s the Endicott mayor’s latest push for cleaner water

ENDICOTT (WBNG) – The push for clean water is back on in Endicott, as officials are trying to make way on a new $8 million water filtration system for the village.

Mayor Linda Jackson has been in contact with New York Senator Chuck Schumer’s office about funding since she took office at the beginning of the year.

“It's pretty exciting after all these years to finally be looking at the possibility of clean water,” Jackson said. “We've got to get this iron out of the water. People should not have to deal with this. People do deserve clean water.”

Kevin Pero, the supervisor to the village’s water department, says the new system would help clean out minerals like iron and manganese which have caused the discoloration in the water.

Pero told 12 News the water department has been in talks with Hunt Engineers about what steps need to be taken in order to clean the water.

However, Pero emphasized that just because the water is discolored, doesn’t mean you can’t drink it.

“It is safe to drink,” Pero said. “We do a lot of testing of the water. Every week we test, every quarter, every year to be sure it is safe.”

But the challenge to get that clean water could be the money.

“This is going to be a very expensive cost to build these, and we’ve have more than one site where we would need these,” Pero said.

Jackson told 12 News she does not want to force this expense onto taxpayers, and recognizes that COVID-19 has put funding up in the air.

“I honestly believe that they're going to help us,” Jackson said. “But with this virus, I don’t know what money is going to be cut out of the state, so nothing is guaranteed.”

But Jackson isn’t giving up, and assured residents there is a plan in place moving forward.

“We haven’t ignored you, we're trying to fix the problem, and we are in the works of trying to get grants for it,” she said.

The next steps are for the water department to get approval from the Broome County Health Department about plans for the system because it deals with drinking water.

Jackson and Pero estimate the filtration system could be installed within the next one to two years.