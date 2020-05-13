Local restaurants feel the heat of recent Maines Paper and Food Service decline

(WBNG) -- Restaurants across the Southern Tier that relied on Maines Paper and Food Service for products now struggle to fill a major void amid the company's shutdown of service.

Co-owner of Lupo's, Steve Lupo, has been using the company for more than 40 years for products ranging from steak to produce.

"There were times we bought seventy percent of our products from them," Lupo explained Wednesday.

After all those years, however, Lupo received a call from his Maines salesman this week.

"He no longer has his job because Maines is no longer operating their distribution center to restaurants," said Lupo.

So now he says, "I'll be using another vendor, and I'll have to watch pricing, we used Maines because of their quality and because their pricing was always fair, so we're going to have to go to other vendors, maybe expect some shortages."

Not the only one feeling the impact, Chroma Cafe and Bakery in Binghamton is dealing with the same change.

Also a fan of the quality and prices, owner Gerilyn Lindsey-Cummings says, "It's going to be hard to find those things in other places."

She is now working to fill the void Maines left, but said other vendors don't have what she needs.

Also, the loss of the supplier is hurting her wallet because she said the prices were so affordable.

However, she hopes it doesn't hurt her clientele.

"Our customers are used to a certain product and a certain standard and if we have to alter that in some way, I just don't want our customers to be disappointed," explained Lindsey-Cummings.

Looking to the future when things return to normal, Lupo predicts, "You're going to have big pushes and bigger shortages probably because you're going to have how many restaurants in each area, opening up, trying to open up immediately."

It's a change that isn't helping the already dire, local restaurant situation.

Lindsey Cummings saying, "We're going to try and see if we can make it through."