‘Nourish New York’ feeds Southern Tier

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- Governor Andrew Cuomo's Nourish New York initiative arrived in our community today, as the Food Bank of the Southern Tier provided Broome Tioga BOCES 'Rock on Cafe' with thousands of produce to help families in need.

The initiative distributes $25 million across the state to food banks supporting families and farmers.

Today's drop-off was at Johnson City High School. Truckloads of apples and yogurt were distributed, then transferred to "grab and go" meal sites where families can pick up the food.

Mark Bordeau is the Senior Food Services Director for BOCES, and says they typically provide 80,000 meals per week. He jumped at the chance to provide extra food and help families during this time.

"For the districts to step up, to do this extra food is just tremendous. It's hard enough to do the meals on a regular basis.," he says.

The Food Bank of the Southern Tier received one million dollars to provide food, and this was the first load of products it delivered.

Bordeau said right now, his role has shifted in the sense that they are in "emergency mode," but the focus remains - providing food to children across the community.

The process requires all hands on deck to make the transfer possible.

"It makes you proud to be a part of this community, everybody is just stepping up to do what they can to help out," said Bordeau.

Bordeau said the food will also be available at grab and go sites tomorrow, and he expects a second load of apples to arrive next week.

“Like” Nicole Menner on Facebook and “Follow” her on Twitter.