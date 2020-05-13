Security guard shares lifesaving story following shooting in Syracuse

SYRACUSE (CNY CENTRAL/WBNG)- One security guard is now being hailed a hero after jumping into action during a shooting that happened at the Regional Transportation Center in Syracuse early Sunday morning.

According to our sister station CNY Central, Jahtheel Selmon had just started his shift when he said that he saw the suspect, Andrew Booker, starting to act irritated.

Some mechanical issues on his bus halted his trip from Boston to Toledo, Ohio.

Selmon said when another bus unloaded at the hub around 2:00 a.m., that's when Booker fired a gun.

"He [Booker] literally just started shooting at them, shooting at random people," Selmon said.

In the midst of the scramble, Selmon said a father and his young children ran up to him, asking for help. Selmon then guided them to a room with a code-locked door.

"As I turn around, the gunman is literally there face-to-face with me so I ask him a question like what’s your problem? What’s going on?," Selmon said.

He said the suspect mumbled and shot twice, hitting him once in the abdomen. He wasn't wearing a vest, although Selmon says he usually does for other security jobs.

After a brief struggle between the two men, Selmon said Booker's gun jammed sending him away to reload.

On the other side of the building, Selmon said Booker spotted him again. Only this time, now with passengers farther out of harm's way, the security guard brandished his concealed firearm and pointed it at the suspect.

A move Selmon said made Booker hesitate. Likely saving lives including his own.

“I had to think smart because at the end of the day I’m still bleeding out.”

Soon after, law enforcement arrived quickly and detained the suspect. Selmon is now recovering. Still sore from his injury and surgery.

The Syracuse native works multiple security gigs and says it comes naturally for him to want to protect and help others.

When asked if he'd do it all over again knowing it would mean getting shot, Selmon says without hesitation.

"As soon as I heard gunshots my priority is not running, my priority is grab whoever I can grab. If I had a kid I would want somebody to save my kid like that too.”

Onondaga County District Attorney Bill Fitpatrick called Selmon a "legitimate hero."

As for Andrew Booker, the Massachusetts native has an extensive criminal past. Even though he was facing a slew of charges, Booker was let go on $200 bail. The Wareham District Court said Booker still hasn’t been arraigned for the March arrest due to COVID-19.