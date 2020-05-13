Shots fired on Vestal Parkway

Vestal (WBNG) - Several law enforcement agencies have converged on an area near Castle Gardens Road after a person fired several shots out of a vehicle.

A spokesperson from the Broome County Sheriff's Department tells 12 News several law enforcement agencies responded and have since closed both directions of Route 17 and Route 434.

The spokesperson tells us no one has been injured and they have closed off the area, so that they can question the person involved.

Stay with 12 News as we continue to following this developing story.