State Police arrest Endicott man for pointing gun at motorist

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- State Police say an Endicott man was charged with multiple felonies after pointing a weapon at another driver.

The New York State Police Department says 28-year-old Adam S. Wurth was arrested and charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the 2nd degree and criminal possession of a weapon in the 3rd degree, both felonies.

He was also charged with the misdemeanor of menacing in the 2nd degree.

Police say troopers were dispatched to a report that of a person pointing a gun at the driver of a Lopke dump truck. The complainant told troopers Wurth did this while traveling on State Route 17 in Binghamton.

Authorities say troopers and Broome County Sheriff's deputies were able to locate the vehicle in Endicott and perform a traffic stop where a "loaded and illegal" handgun was found.

Police say Wurth was processed and virtually arraigned then released on his own recognizance.