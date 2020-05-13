Stewart’s Shops help dairy farmers during pandemic

(WBNG)- Stewart's Shops has announced that they plan on helping dairy farmers as they have been forced to dump milk.

On their website, they said that they have decreased the cost of their milk in their stores by 10 cents for their customers.

They also are now helping dairy producers by having increased competitive premiums of 50 cents from .10 per cwt to .60 cents per cwt for the month of May and it could possibly extend into June. They also are extending their fuel savings with a decreased hauling charge for the month of May.

In a statement from a local dairy farmer Chris Koval he said,

“As a local farm family, we are proud to work with Stewart’s. Our partnership is a true team effort. We work together to put the best product from our cows out to store shelves. It’s gratifying to be able to supply high quality, fresh product to our friends and neighbors. Stewart’s makes it easy to be proud of what we do.”







