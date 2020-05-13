SUNY Broome facing dozens of job cuts

TOWN OF DICKINSON (WBNG) -- Dozens of jobs at SUNY Broome are on the line as the community college anticipates state and county budget cuts.

This comes as the school already faces financial struggles from declining enrollment, which 12 News first reported last year.

SUNY Broome President Kevin Drumm said dozens of jobs were already going to be reduced since the number of students enrolled dropped, but it would take millions in funding to ensure more jobs aren't on the line.

"There would have been gosh, two or three dozen job cuts just based on our enrollment decline projected, but already in the works based on attrition," said Drumm. "Beyond that we'd have to have probably full state funding."

Full state funding isn't looking likely, as the state is forced to cut back in many areas to make up for losses during this pandemic. The school is also awaiting an update on how much it will recieve from the county budget.

Drumm said they will have a clearer picture in the coming weeks as the budgets become finalized.

