Tioga County officials anticipate 2 weeks between opening phases, nothing set in stone

(WBNG) -- Tioga County officials say they anticipate two weeks between the phases of Governor Andrew Cuomo's reopening plan.

No concrete date for phase two to begin has been announced. Phase one begins May 15 when the New York On Pause order ends.

Officials say moving onto the next phase is dependent on metrics and careful monitoring of the rate of infections and hospitalizations by regional control rooms.

The state reopening could slow or stop completely if there is a spike in cases, they say.

Businesses owners should plan to protect employees and consumers with practices that lower the risk of infection.

Officials say businesses that have high economic impact and low risk infection with reopen first.

Jeff Gural, the owner of Tioga Down, has sent a plan for approval to the governors office for allowing horse racing with no audience.

Officials say they have not received guidance on which phase hair and nail salons and gyms will be in.

Large gatherings will not be allowed in any capacity.

Social distancing habits continued to be encouraged.