California Grill’s senior lunch program provides 3,000 lunches over 9 weeks

VESTAL(WBNG) -- The California Grill has been serving seniors in our community with a senior lunch program, providing seniors with free lunches daily.

General Manager Jacqueline Soule said the restaurant was inspired by local high schools giving out meals to students.

"We just thought, with all the senior centers closing and stuff a lot of them got meals at a lower cost, so we thought we could do something like that for the seniors," she said.

When the program began over two months ago, Soule said they handed out 30-50 lunches per week. Nine weeks later, more than 3,000 lunches have been served, something Soule said they never anticipated.

Soule and her two sisters manage California Grill, and during the COVID-19 pandemic, the restaurant is only open for takeout Thursday-Saturday.

Soule said the senior lunch program has been keeping them busy, and although they haven't asked for donations. they've received many - whether it's monetary, or food donations to go along with the lunches.

"It's been amazing to see the support we've gotten from others," she says.

In addition to California Grill's hardworking employees and community donations, five helping hands have pitched in.

Annalie, Emma, Olivia, Brandon and Nate are the three managers' children, and have done their part to help out their moms.

"It feels nice being able to give stuff to people and knowing you're doing a good thing," said 7th grade student Annalie.

They all echoed Annalie saying they love helping out their moms and seeing smiles when they handout the lunches.

The senior lunch program comes to an end tomorrow, as the California Grill is preparing to re-open and return to normal business operations, when they are able.

