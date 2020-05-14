Children’s Home Finalizes Purchase of Former Boys & Girls Club

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- The Children’s Home has finalized the purchase on the former Boys & Girls Club of Western Broome County building.

It has been five months since the agency announced its intent to purchase the building in early December 2019.

The purchase process was lengthy and COVID-19 had a significant impact on the plans, yet Children’s Home remains confident and excited about the long-term success of this extension of their Mission. The facility will become the Southern Tier Community Center (STCC).

Nicole Post, a current Children’s Home employee, has been named STCC Director. She will oversee all programs taking place at the building moving forward.

The agency says it's committed to building a vibrant community center where youth and families can gather and partake in numerous activities and events. The primary focus moving forward will be the School Age Child Care Programs (SACC) and summer programs along with opening the pool and multi-faceted aquatics program. Future programs will be announced at a later date. All inquiries regarding the STCC may be directed to stcc@chowc.org.