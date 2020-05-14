Freeze Warning until THU 8:00 AM EDT

Freeze Warning until THU 8:00 AM EDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY
Cortland County
…FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING…
* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected.
* WHERE…In Pennsylvania, Wayne, Bradford, Susquehanna, Pike,
Lackawanna and Wyoming counties. In New York, Oneida,
Sullivan, Otsego, Chenango, Cortland, Tompkins, Chemung,
Schuyler, Steuben, Tioga, Broome, Delaware, Onondaga and
Madison counties.
* WHEN…Until 8 AM EDT today.
* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&