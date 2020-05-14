Good Shepherd Fairview celebrates prom with residents, high school students

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- With many events canceled, Good Shepard Fairview Home wanted to give residents their very own prom celebration.

With coronavirus-themed music, residents were able to boogie with their loved ones from a distance. With many nursing home residents staying indoors, organizers say hosting events like these with social distancing measures in place brighten the spirits of many residents.

"Everyone is struggling right now," says Director of Therapeutic Recreation Lori Sciamanna. "Trying to find some excitement to keep things upbeat to try to be positive. We also want to recognized what is actually happening outside our walls."

Outside their walls, proms across the Southern Tier have been canceled, so organizers wanted to extend the invitation to local high school students.

Some students had already bought their outfits before the pandemic started, so they say they were grateful to be able to still have a dance.

Jason Osborne, a local high school student attending the prom with his date, Reagan Stevens, said he was happy to have at something in lieu of prom.

At the end of the dance, a prom king and queen were crowned. Afterwards, residents reminisced on prom photos.