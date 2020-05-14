Lineage Logistics set to takeover parts of Maines Paper & Food Service, memo says

(WBNG) -- According to a Maines Paper & Food Service company email acquired by 12 News, Lineage Logistics is set to acquire assets of Maines the next several days.

The email says Lineage Logistics is the world's largest provider of food distribution operating on multiple continents. Including locations near Buffalo and Rochester, N.Y.

Reading on our news app? Click here!

Maines says its "confident" Lineage will support the growth of its business.

According to their website, Lineage is "an organization that is both deeply rooted in generations of cold chain expertise and on the cutting edge of technology and innovation."

For more information, click here.

12 News reached out to Lineage Logistics for more information and is awaiting to hear back.

On Wednesday, 12 News reported Maines was laying off 119 employees due to "unforeseeable business circumstances" prompted by the coronavirus.