Officer involved shooting ends with suspect hurt in Vestal

VESTAL (WBNG) -- Authorities say one suspect was taken into custody after pulling a weapon on a Vestal Police Officer Wednesday night.

The Vestal Police Department says the suspect was taken to the hospital for a gunshot wound, but its unknown if the wound is a result of the officer firing his weapon. The police confirmed that the officer fired at least one shot toward the suspect.

Authorities say they are unaware if the suspect was involved in separate incident that caused the wound.

The suspect's name was not released.

Police say an officer responded to a report of a disabled vehicle on Route 17 Westbound around 9:45 p.m.

The officer approached the vehicle, police say, when the suspect pulled a handgun out.

The officer fired his weapon toward the suspect before moving into safety and calling for help.

Three hours passed before the suspect was taken into custody and transported to the hospital.

No other individuals were hurt in the ordeal.

The Vestal Police Department says charges are expected.

New York State Police, Broome County Sheriff, Binghamton Police, Binghamton University Police, Johnson City Police, Endicott Police and the Tioga County Sheriff responded to the incident with additional help from Vestal EMS, Metro SWAT, NY SP-Forensic Investigations Unit and New York State Department of Transportation.