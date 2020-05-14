Ready to re-open

(WBNG) -- Businesses in the Southern Tier are preparing to re-open as part of phase one of New York state's regional phased reopening plan.

Tesorina Boutique in downtown Binghamton has been fully online the last two months, but that will change tomorrow, as curbside pickup will begin.

Store owner Desiree Depersiis is changing her "new normal," after hearing her boutique could gradually re-open on a Zoom call with County Executive Jason Garnar.

"It is another challenge, because now we have to come up with certain protocol for curbside pickup and set certain hours for curbside pickup, so it's just something we've never done before."

Desiree has a plan in place, for how the process will work saying, " if they just roll down their passenger window, I can just set the products right inside their passenger seat."

In addition to retail stores, construction companies are allowed to re-open tomorrow, including Binghamton's Parlor City Construction and Property Services Group, Inc.

Owner Marc Mezzai says while business has slowed over the last few months, "we've been fortunate to have some affordable housing projects that we could work on so we haven't been completely shut down."

As Mezzai prepares to get his company up and running again, he added they are looking forward to having a great year, and jobs they booked are going to carry them through the remainder of the year.

