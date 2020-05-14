Severe weather threat Friday

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of scattered showers and perhaps a storm with heavy rain. Wind: SW 5-12

Friday: 100% chance of rain and thunderstorms, especially in the evening. Scattered to numerous severe thunderstorms are possible. Warm & muggy. Wind damage and an isolated tornado possible. Wind: SW 12-16G30 High: 70-76

Friday Night: Storms exit early. Partly to mostly cloudy. Stray shower or two possible. Wind: NW 5-10 Low: 48-53





Forecast Discussion:



A warm front and some some move through the area tonight. A few heavier rain showers and perhaps even a thunderstorm are possible. Overnight lows stay in the 50s.



Friday will be an active, and threatening day. Low pressure and its attendant cold front cross the area later in the day. Scattered showers and thunderstorms develop, and some of the storms will be strong to severe. A squall line looks to swing by later in the evening from NW to SE starting around 5-6pm and ending by 9-10pm. Threats from any storms include damaging winds, hail, heavy rain and a tornado. The 'most likely' threat is damaging wind and hail. The 'least likely' threat is a tornado. Highs climb into the low 70s. If we see more sunshine, highs could climb into the upper 70s to near 80. A jump in temperatures to this level would also increase the chance of severe weather. A few lingering showers could persist Friday night with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Saturday looks mainly quiet with a slight chance of a shower. Sun and clouds should dominate with highs in the mid 60s. Sunday will be mild with highs in the mid to upper 60s, even near 70 if more sun sneaks in. The chance of rain increases to 40% Sunday but increases to 70% overnight. The rain could be heavy.



Monday is unsettled with a 70% chance of rain, possibly heavy. Heavy rain threat lingers overnight into Tuesday morning. Tuesday brings a 40% chance of showers. Highs Monday and Tuesday will be in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Wednesday and Thursday are partly sunny with highs in the mid 60s Wednesday increasing to the low 70s Thursday.