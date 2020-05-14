Signs to look out for in your children for possible COVID-19-related mystery illness

(WBNG) -- The CDC released guidelines Thursday for doctors to monitor children who have contracted an illness that is sounding the alarm once again for the spread of the coronavirus.

As of Thursday, experts say about 180 children across the United States have shown symptoms of a new illness. 102 of those cases are in New York State alone.

Dr. Eric Lorraine from Endwell Family Physicians says the symptoms can appear up to six weeks after a presumed exposure. He says luckily, they have not seen a patient in their office with any symptoms.

"It always starts with fever, but it moves towards a rash and conjunctivitis," said Lorraine. "Redness in the eyes is a big one. If they notice tongue swelling where a tongue may start to look like a strawberry, that's a big one and another one we're seeing is abdominal pain."

Lorraine says the abdominal pain may lead to vomiting or diarrhea, which can dehydrate children. He says his office just received the guidelines from the CDC and has been following protocol released by the state.

"New York State Department of Health released some guidelines to try to track active cases, so we can figure out some correlation and some pattern on what sometimes doesn't look patterned," said Lorraine.

While it can be a scary situation for parents, Lorraine says the best thing to do is not to panic and call your healthcare provider right away.