SUNY Broome President: Full state funding needed to avoid dozens more job cuts

TOWN OF DICKINSON (WBNG) -- Dozens of faculty members at SUNY Broome will lose their jobs, after the school's president says last year's enrollment was down significantly.

Now, the school is at risk of even more job cuts if they don't receive enough funding from the county and state.

What's at stake for SUNY Broome's faculty has President Kevin Drumm worried for the community college's future.

"Lots of jobs, dozens of jobs, the worst case scenario would be many dozens of jobs," said Drumm.

It's been a concern since last year, when the school saw one of its biggest drops in enrollment to date,

"There's more or less a hiring freeze," Drumm told 12 News. "We're only hiring where absolutely necessary."

Now the college's state and county funding are in jeopardy as budget cuts are expected in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Drumm said reducing the staff was already part of the plan after the drop in enrollment last year.

"There would have been, gosh, two or three dozen job cuts just based on our enrollment decline projected, but already in the works based on attrition," he explained.

Drumm went on to say the only way to protect more jobs would be if the school got the full amount of funding it typically receives from New York state.

To give you an idea of what that looks like, Drumm said this year SUNY Broome was to recieve nearly $13.3 million dollars from the state. That's down by more than $800,000 dollars from the year before.

The county was budgeted to give $7.4 million dollars this year, but that too could be cut in the next budget during these uncertain times.

