Toilet paper trouble no more: Experts predict shelves will be full soon

(WBNG) -- The pandemic created a shortage of products around the nation.

One of the first things to clear off shelves was toilet paper.

"Well I think probably we were all surprised because you don't think about toilet paper generally," said lecturer of supply chain management at Binghamton University Donald Sheldon.

Sheldon says there are two types of toilet paper that is manufactured.

The first is commercial-grade, which can be found at restaurants or institutions, and are typically large, single-ply rolls.

The problem became the lack of retail toilet paper, or the kind we buy for our homes.

"The product is much smoother, it's embossed, it's usually more than single ply, it might be two or three-ply, it's even sometimes scented," said Sheldon.

When people started working from home and following stay-at-home order, Sheldon says the demand for retail toilet paper skyrocketed around 300%.

"They're not using the product at commercial places, they're using the product at home," he said.

Now that production has ramped up across the country and stores limited how much customers could buy, Sheldon says we could see a change in the next 60 days.

"Well I think most of the experts are predicting that we're going to end up with a glut of retail toilet paper," he said.

With more people beginning to go back to work, they won't need to use as much toilet paper at home.

"As people start to shift back and states start to open, it's naturally going to divert some of that demand back to commercial," said Sheldon.

Not only is it a good thing for you when you're shopping, it's good for your wallet too with prices likely to drop.

"That would be the normal behavior in the marketplace, yes," said Sheldon.

So if trends continue as expected, the toilet paper market will be on a roll.

"The production is up, the demand is starting to drop, it's got to be good news at the end of this," said Sheldon.